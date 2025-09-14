A new fashion flavor recently opened its Philippine flagship store at the ground floor of Glorietta 1, Ayala Center, Makati City — Pomelo.

Together with the SSI Group, this household name in the Southeast Asian fashion retail scene welcomes everyone to its 270-square-meter-space that offers Filipinos the brand’s variety of signature collections for any occasion.

“Pomelo is built on the belief that style should be both current and easy to wear. Every piece is designed with our customers’ lives in mind — clothes that can naturally transition from a client meeting to an after-work dinner, a weekend brunch to an afternoon of arts and wellness, or a last-minute errand run to a trip abroad,” shared David Jou, the brand’s chief executive officer and co-founder. “Our Philippine flagship brings that vision to life, offering collections that reflect every facet of modern living with style.”

Sophisticated Urban collection features city-ready pieces with modern tailoring, muted tones and versatile separates designed for the confident contemporary woman. Velvet Horizon collection plays with feminine rustic charm, featuring floral prints, ruffled details, airy textures like chiffon and soft color palettes for a taste of romanticism.

VERSE, an independent brand, presents modern elegance with feminine detailing perfect for both day-to-night dressing. Other additional collections include Resort Wear, Sports Club, Workwear and the exclusive Pomelo x Hello Kitty collaboration, featuring playful and nostalgic pieces.

Anthony T. Huang, SSI Group, Inc. president and chief executive officer, said, “The launch of Pomelo in the Philippines marks a significant milestone in our partnership with the brand and further strengthens the diverse portfolio of fashion labels under the SSI Group. Pomelo brings a fresh, confident take on fashion and we’re excited for Filipino shoppers to experience its distinct style, both through its thoughtfully curated collections and its engaging in-store experience.”

The Glorietta location marks the first of two Pomelo stores, with a second branch slated to open at Robinsons Place Malate within the year. The brand is also available in Zalora and will soon make its debut on Shopee, strengthening its presence in the Philippines.