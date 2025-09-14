SUBSCRIBE NOW
BUSINESS

DoubleDragon gets SEC nod for P10.9-B bonds

DoubleDragon Corporation has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission on 11 September 2025 to proceed with its 3.5-year and 5.5-year peso retail bond offering.

The P10.9 billion bond issue was given the highest credit rating of PRS Aaa by the Philippine Rating Services Corporation, with a coupon rate set at 7.7 percent per annum. The offer period runs from 11 to 15 September, ahead of its scheduled listing on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. on 19 September.

Here is the full corporation disclosure:

DoubleDragon Corporation has duly received the Permit to Sell dated September 11, 2025, from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in relation to the SEC approval of its 3.5-year and 5.5-year Peso Retail Bond Offering.

Rating: Triple A - The Philippine Rating Services Corporation (PhilRatings) has assigned an Issue Credit Rating of PRS Aaa to DoubleDragon Corporation’s (DoubleDragon) bond issue of up to Php10.9 Billion.

Coupon Rate: 7.7% per annum

Offer Period: September 11 to 15, 2025

PDEx Listing Date: September 19, 2025

Minimum: Fifty Thousand Pesos (Php 50,000)

Joint Issue Managers, Joint Lead Underwriters, Bookrunners: RCBC Capital Corporation and UNICAPITAL, Inc.

Selling Agents: LANDBANK and EASTWEST Bank

The Double-Seven 7.7% interest rate signifies number 7 twice, as 7 is a number believed by many as Lucky and the number forms similar to the shape of an auspicious Dragon.

PhilRatings
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
DoubleDragon

