DoTr’s rail sentinel vows speed, comfort

The designated railway overseer of the Department of Transportation since the term of Secretary Art Tugade has a pivotal role in the expansion of the train system, which promises to improve the speed and comfort of travel.

Transportation Undersecretary Timothy “TJ” Batan’s current pursuit is pushing the North-South Commuter Railway System (NSCR) closer to fruition, which aims to connect northern and southern Luzon through a rail system.

The NSCR seeks to reduce travel time from Clark International Airport in Pampanga to Calamba in Laguna to less than three hours, down from the current four hours of land travel.

The 35-station rail system is expected to generate 350,000 jobs during construction and operations, while serving 750,000 passengers daily at full operations.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to seek assistance from other countries and experienced rail companies for the operations and management of the NSCR system.

Batan was elated over the high turnout of participants during the fourth and final leg of the NSCR market sounding in Japan, which includes 28 Japanese companies such as Mitsubishi Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Tokyo Metro, Sumitomo Corp., Alstom Japan, among others.

“We’re very happy to see the attendance in this fourth leg for our O&M roadshow. It only goes to show that we are on the right direction in terms of structuring and developing this O&M concession,” Undersecretary Batan said Monday.

“Parties will only attend and continue participating if they see that it’s a good project being put out together,” he added.

Batan believes that mass rail systems are transformational and provide beneficial solutions to urban traffic congestion that takes up so much of the commuters’ time.

“What we are working on is something that will change the lives of Filipinos, and as our very new Secretary has said, the goal is simple: it’s simply to give back time. This is the time that has been taken from millions of commuters in this country for several decades,” Batan said.

The railway buildup is on track, barring moves that will give less importance to the projects.