DoH proposal on zero balance bill sparks debate

The Department of Health’s (DoH) proposal of a new policy that would disqualify traffic violators from the government’s zero-balance billing program has drawn mixed reactions from motorists and transport groups.

Under the current program, all patients admitted to basic accommodation wards in public hospitals are not required to pay any fees. Since July, the government has spent more than P26.4 billion to cover the hospital bills of over 256,000 patients.

However, DoH Secretary Ted Herbosa announced the department is studying a new policy that would make drivers at fault in road accidents ineligible for free treatment at public hospitals. Victims in such accidents would still be entitled to full benefits.

“If there is a collision, for example, and the person was not wearing a helmet or was drinking, he has what we call ‘contributory negligence,’” Assistant Secretary Domingo said.

In line with this, the Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP) expressed understanding of the DoH’s intent but warned the policy could spark debate.

“The principle he released this on is that it’s unfair for those who pay taxes, because drunk driving is a crime,” AAP president Joe Ferreria said in an online interview.

“He has a point there, but that will be a big debate because when you say universal health, it’s available to everybody,” he added.

Ferreria believes the proposal is not the most effective solution.