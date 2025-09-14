Democracy on the streets

Amid the widespread protests in various parts of the world, it is clear that every citizen is increasingly aware of the corruption occurring in many governments.

Through protest actions, the citizens of Nepal (Federal Democratic Republic) and Indonesia (Republican government), in the past weeks and days, expressed their anger at their respective governments that are deliberately robbing them, which ended in violence.

Back here, the rage of some citizens, particularly the youth, has flared up again. Protesters denounce corruption after billions in flood control funds were discovered to be pocketed by corrupt government officials amid the persisting flooding, drenching, and inundation of the lives, livelihoods, belongings, and hopes of Filipinos.

Aggrieved citizens wail — stop corruption, enough is enough.

And as the world commemorates International Day of Democracy today, it is a perfect opportunity to review the state of freedom around the world.

For António Guterres, director general of the United Nations: “Democracy is powered by the will of the people — by their voices, their choices, and their participation.”

“(Democracy) thrives when the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all are upheld — especially the most vulnerable. A democracy that excludes is no democracy at all,” he said.