Daet tornado claims 2

Two people died Sunday morning after a tornado caused a tree to fall on them in Barangay Magang.

The Philippine Coast Guard said the victims, a woman and her 13-year-old niece, were outside around 6 a.m. when the tornado struck Fairview 2.

Witnesses reported hearing the tornado and the sound of trees falling.

Local residents, barangay officials, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Coast Guard are coordinating to remove the fallen trees and other debris.

The Coast Guard advised the public to remain alert for potential disasters due to a low-pressure area affecting the country.