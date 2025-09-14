Concert of ‘One Piece’ music sails to Manila

The One Piece Music Symphony, the only official concert experience of the world’s best-selling manga and anime, is set to take Manila by storm on 8 and 9 November at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City. Presented by Film Concerts PH, the event promises to bring the Straw Hat Crew’s epic adventures to life through music, visuals and emotion.

Audiences will relive over 25 years of One Piece history with breathtaking HD scenes from the anime projected on a giant screen, perfectly synchronized with Kohei Tanaka’s iconic score. More than 60 musicians from the Filharmonika Orchestra, under the baton of a guest conductor, will perform the music live, creating a concert that blends the spirit of adventure, friendship, and epic battles that define the series.

For this tour, Tanaka has prepared brand-new arrangements alongside fan favorites. These include the latest opening theme, “UUUUUS!,” the heartfelt "Haha naru Umi (Mother Sea)," the playful "Sekai no ichiban oden da!! (This is the best oden in the world!!)," and the powerful "Ore no saikouchiten (Luffy’s Gear 5 Theme)." Each piece is designed to immerse fans in the emotions and milestones of the Straw Hat Pirates’ journey.

Since its world premiere in 2013, One Piece Music Symphony has become a global phenomenon, celebrating its 12th year in Asia, eleventh in Europe, and third in America in 2025. It has sold out some of the world’s most prestigious concert halls, including the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the Philharmonie in Paris, and the Beijing Workers’ Stadium. National orchestras such as the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and the orchestras of Strasbourg, Marseille, and Mulhouse have also brought the production to life.

At the heart of this concert is Kohei Tanaka, the award-winning Japanese composer, arranger, and singer behind One Piece’s music. His career spans anime, games, and films, with credits including Sakura Taisen, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Gunbuster. A graduate of the Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music, Tanaka later studied at Berklee College of Music in Boston before returning to Japan to pursue a prolific composing career.

Joining the concert is Japanese singer Hiroshi Kitadani, famous for performing some of One Piece’s most iconic openings. His powerful voice has brought to life “We Are!,” “We Go!,” “Over the Top,” and most recently “Assu!,” the opening theme of the latest Egg Head arc. Kitadani is also a member of the popular JAM Project band and has been a central figure in anime music for decades.

One Piece, created by Eiichiro Oda and produced by Toei Animation, holds the Guinness World Record as the top-selling manga title of all time, with more than 500 million copies in circulation.

Since its debut in 1999, the anime has spanned 15 feature films, including the recent One Piece Film Red, countless games, home videos, and a vast array of merchandise. Its global reach extends across streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Tubi, and Crunchyroll, ensuring that new generations continue to discover Luffy’s quest for the legendary treasure, the “One Piece.”

Whether you’re a longtime follower of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates or a newcomer to their world, the One Piece Music Symphony offers more than just a concert—it is an immersive experience filled with action, adventure, and emotion. Each performance is a reminder of why One Piece remains one of the most beloved stories of all time.

Tickets are now available through Ticketworld.com.ph.