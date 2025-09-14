Comelec eyes Gabriela partylist proclamation

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced Sunday that Gabriela Women’s Party will be proclaimed as the 64th partylist organization in the House of Representatives.

Comelec chairperson George Garcia said in a radio interview that Gabriela’s first nominee, former lawmaker Sarah Elago, will occupy the seat.

“The Comelec will proclaim former Congresswoman (Sarah) Elago as the number one nominee of the Gabriela partylist,” he said.

Garcia explained that while the group has not been officially informed, the proclamation will resolve any lingering doubts.

“They have already gone to the Commission several times to ask for their proclamation. To end the doubt, it is just a matter of formality on Wednesday. Hopefully, it will be officially proclaimed,” he added.

The poll body determined that the 63 partylist seats initially proclaimed from the 12 May 2025 elections did not meet the mandated 20 percent allocation in the House of Representatives.

The 63 seats accounted for only 19.8 percent of the House membership and Gabriela’s inclusion will raise the partylist share to 20.4 percent.