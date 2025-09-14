Coast Guard member nabbed in Pampanga over alleged gun sale

The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday confirmed the arrest of a member in Pampanga for allegedly selling an unlicensed firearm and said it is cooperating with investigators.

The suspect, identified only as “Ray,” a Coast Guard member assigned to Coast Guard Station–Manila, was caught while delivering and trading a 5.56mm rifle. Also seized during the operation was a 9mm pistol.

“The PCG has zero tolerance for any behavior that undermines public trust, tarnishes organizational integrity, or violates our ethical obligations. I have directed the CGS Manila to fully cooperate with the ongoing criminal investigation,” said PCG Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan on Sunday.

“Should the suspect be found guilty of violating Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act, he shall be dishonorably discharged from the Coast Guard service,” the Coast Guard Commandant emphasized.

With this, Gavan called on all his men “to uphold the highest standards of discipline and professionalism, and to remain steadfast in protecting the honor and reputation of the PCG in service to the Filipino people.”