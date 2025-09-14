Clark Freeport hosts first food, beverage expo in Pampanga

The Clark Freeport Zone held its first-ever food and beverage expo in the province of Pampanga at the SMX Convention Center Clark from September 13 to 14, 2025.

According to Clark Development Corporation (CDC) Vice President for Security Services Group PMGen. Lina Sarmiento (Ret.), the event highlighted Clark’s growing reputation as a hub for the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibits (MICE) industry while showcasing local culture and innovation.

Dubbed as the One Pampanga Food and Beverage Expo (OPFBEX), the event welcomed culinary stalwarts and enthusiasts to celebrate the best of Kapampangan cuisine.

Sarmiento led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, citing that "Whenever we speak of Pampanga, food naturally comes to mind. But food here is never just food, it is history on a plate, culture passed from one generation to the next, and creativity expressed through taste."

She also congratulated the organizers, exhibitors, and participants on the historic gathering.

" That is why this expo matters. It is not simply about what we eat, but about who we are, and how we share ourselves with the world," Sarmiento said.

Kapampangan brands like Mekeni and Susie’s Cuisine are among the sponsors of the two-day expo, which is expected to draw 10,000 visitors over the weekend.

Pampanga is a province in the Philippines widely regarded as the "Culinary Capital" due to its rich culinary heritage, innovative dishes, and passionate food culture, though a national bill to officially grant it this title was vetoed by the president in March 2025.

The province is famous for dishes like sisig, tocino, and kare-kare, which are considered staples of Filipino cuisine and a major draw for culinary tourism.