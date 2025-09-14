Clark Freeport holds food, beverage expo

The first food and beverage expo in Pampanga was held this weekend at the SMX Convention Center Clark, highlighting the province’s reputation as the “Culinary Capital of the Philippines.”

The One Pampanga Food and Beverage Expo (OPFBEX) welcomed culinary professionals and enthusiasts to celebrate Kapampangan cuisine.

Lina Sarmiento, vice president for the Clark Development Corporation’s Security Services Group, said the event underscored Clark’s growing reputation as a hub for the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibits (MICE) industry.

“Whenever we speak of Pampanga, food naturally comes to mind,” Sarmiento said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “But food here is never just food; it is history on a plate, culture passed from one generation to the next, and creativity expressed through taste.”

Sarmiento said the expo was not just about the food but also about the identity of the people and how they share themselves with the world.

Kapampangan brands such as Mekeni and Susie’s Cuisine were among the sponsors of the two-day event, which drew an estimated 10,000 visitors.