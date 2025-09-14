CL police crack down on crime with multiple arrests, seizures

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) reported a series of successful operations on Sunday, resulting in the arrest of individuals involved in illegal drugs, firearms violations, and other crimes.

In Nueva Ecija, Provincial Director PCOL Heryl “Daguit” L. Bruno announced the arrest of two drug peddlers during separate buy-bust operations in Lupao and Talavera on September 12. Authorities seized six sachets of shabu from the suspects, who will face charges under RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Additionally, a 60-year-old man wanted for rape was apprehended in Cabanatuan City during a joint operation; his bail has been denied.

In Bataan, police arrested a suspect in Samal for violating gun laws. A search warrant led to the seizure of a .45 caliber pistol, a 9mm pistol, ammunition, and a sling bag. The suspect faces charges under RA 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. Provincial Director PCOL Marites A. Salvadora urged gun owners to register their firearms and comply with existing laws.

Meanwhile, in Plaridel, Bulacan, a drug suspect known as “Bong” was arrested in a buy-bust operation. Police confiscated three sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 3.7 grams, valued at Php 25,160.00, along with an improvised shotgun and six 12-gauge shotgun rounds.

PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., Regional Director of PRO3, reminded criminals and violators that the police will not relent in their efforts to rid Central Luzon of illegal activities.