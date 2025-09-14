China calls Phl protest over Bajo de Masinloc national reserve ‘groundless’

Responding to the Philippine protest, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian defended Beijing’s decision to establish what it calls the “Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve” in the Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), claiming the area has always been part of Chinese territory.

“To establish the Huangyan Dao national nature reserve is within China’s sovereign rights, which is aimed at protecting the ecological environment of the island, and ensuring its ecological diversity, continuity, and sustainability,” Lin told reporters in a press conference in Beijing over the weekend.

Lin added that the initiative complies with both China’s domestic laws and international law, asserting that it reflects China’s responsibility in environmental protection.

“This move is in line with China’s domestic laws and international law, and fully shows that China, a responsible major country, is resolved to actively protect the ecological environment and a sustainable planet,” the spokesperson said.

Lin likewise dismissed Manila’s protest as “groundless,” saying, “the scope of Philippine territory is defined by several international treaties, and has never included Huangyan Dao.”

China does not accept the Philippines’ so-called protests and urged Manila to stop violating Chinese sovereignty.

“We urge the Philippines to stop violating China’s sovereignty, making provocation, and spreading disinformation, and stop creating factors that could complicate the situation at sea,” Lin said.

On Saturday, the Philippine government confirmed it had filed a diplomatic protest against China’s announced plan to develop a national nature reserve in the disputed Scarborough Shoal, locally known as Bajo de Masinloc, branding the move as an “illegitimate and unlawful action.”

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson Angelica Escalona described the protest, made through a note verbale, as a “strong, unequivocal and formal articulation” of Manila’s objections to Beijing’s latest actions in the contested waters.

The DFA earlier stressed that any construction or unilateral activity in Bajo de Masinloc is considered a “red line” or a non-negotiable and unacceptable act by the Philippine government.

Bajo de Masinloc, also called Panatag Shoal, lies 124 nautical miles from Zambales and well within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone, but has been under de facto Chinese control since a standoff in 2012.