China blasts Phl’s ‘provocative actions’ amid WPS maritime drills

China on Sunday warned the Philippines to immediately stop “provocative actions” in the South China Sea after the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) completed joint maritime exercises with Japan and the United States.

The 11th Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity was held from 12 to 13 September off the coast of Zambales province — the second this month involving the three nations and included a range of drills, such as anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue operations, and tactical maneuvers.

The AFP deployed the BRP Jose Rizal, an anti-submarine helicopter, and several aircraft, including four FA-50 fighter jets while the US sent the USS John Finn, a maritime patrol aircraft, and two helicopters. Japan participated with the JS Osumi.

Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, said Chinese forces conducted “routine patrols” in the South China Sea during the drills.

“We solemnly warn the Philippine side to immediately stop provoking incidents and engaging in actions that heighten tensions in the South China Sea,” Tian said.

He added that Chinese troops “remain on high alert to resolutely safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and national security.”

Beijing claims nearly the entire South China Sea, a vital trade route for over $3 trillion in annual trade, despite competing claims from the Philippines and other countries.

The Philippines has renamed parts of the waters the West Philippine Sea to reinforce its territorial claims.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines, invalidating China’s claims. However, China has rejected the decision.

In a separate development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian defended Beijing’s decision to establish a “Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve” in the disputed Scarborough Shoal, known in the Philippines as Bajo de Masinloc.

He claimed the area has always been part of Chinese territory.

The Philippines filed a diplomatic protest against the plan, with Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson Angelica Escalona calling it an “illegitimate and unlawful action.”

The DFA had previously said that any construction in the shoal was a “red line” for the Philippine government.

The shoal, located 124 nautical miles from Zambales, has been under de facto Chinese control since a 2012 standoff.