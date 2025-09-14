Central Luzon anti-illegal drug ops net 20 suspects

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police in Central Luzon arrested 20 individuals and confiscated over P225,000 in suspected shabu and two illegal firearms during anti-illegal drug and firearms operations conducted from 13 to 14 September.

In Nueva Ecija, eight drug peddlers were arrested in buy-bust operations led by local police. Authorities seized 6.28 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P42,704.

In Bulacan, police arrested 12 individuals and confiscated more than P182,000 in suspected shabu and two illegal firearms. In San Jose del Monte City, two suspects were arrested and four sachets of shabu with a street value of P54,000 were seized.

In Marilao, police arrested a 53-year-old suspect and confiscated shabu valued at P34,000, along with an unlicensed .38-caliber revolver and two live rounds of ammunition. Separate drug operations by police in San Miguel, Bustos, Bocaue, Doña Remedios Trinidad and Baliwag led to the arrest of eight more individuals and the seizure of 25 sachets of shabu worth an estimated P94,920.

Additionally, police in Angat arrested a 32-year-old man for illegally selling an unlicensed .38-caliber revolver loaded with three bullets.

All arrested suspects and confiscated evidence are being processed for forensic examination. Charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act are being prepared.

Brig. Gen. Rogelio Peñones, regional director of PRO3, praised the operations and reaffirmed the police’s commitment to eradicating illegal drugs and firearms from the region.