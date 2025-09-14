Building a better future with ‘Laptops for Learning’

To students of last-mile schools or people from underserved communities in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA), a laptop presents a world of possibilities — access to knowledge, the chance to learn digital skills, and building a better future. If one GIDA student or mother would be happy to get one laptop for free, a donation of 100 such computers was a cause for celebration to advocates of digital inclusion like Aboitiz Foundation, GoDigital Philippines (GDP), the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and Huawei Philippines.

For the corporate social responsibility arm of the Philippines’ first techglomerate, Aboitiz Group, its partner organization focused on accelerating digital transformation in the country and the government agency tasked with spreading the reach of Internet to far-flung villages, receiving the so-called “Laptops for Learners” meant reducing digital inequality and advancing inclusive education in the country.

“By investing in digital access today, we are not only shaping future careers but also empowering young Filipinos to become problem-solvers, innovators and nation-builders,” said Aboitiz Foundation president Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar during the turnover of the donation worth nearly P3 million held at the former’s office in Makati City on 9 September.

DICT Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda, GDP executive director Mishy Co and Hontiveros-Malvar thanked the generosity and support of their partners.

Some of the laptops will go to the beneficiaries of AuroraPH, Aboitiz Foundation’s flagship program that brings renewable energy, connectivity and digital learning tools to last-mile schools across the country to help improve the quality of education in GIDA.