Baticans target strong finish, ranking points

BACOLOD City — With their games sharpened by overseas stints, siblings Rafella and Ralph Batican return to local competition with renewed focus and determination as they chase crucial ranking points in the ICTSI Negros Occidental Junior PGT Championship starting Monday.

The Bukidnon-based Baticans are not just aiming for podium finishes in the penultimate leg of the seven-stage Visayas-Mindanao regional series but are also in hot pursuit of berths in the Elite Junior Finals, set for 30 September to 3 October at The Country Club in Laguna.

Having competed in just one of the first five tournaments due to international commitments, the Baticans find themselves in must-win mode. Ralph is currently in eighth place in the boys’ 11-14 division standings with 15 points, while Rafella sits in 10th in the girls’ side with 8 points — both needing at least two more strong showings to qualify.

Their only appearance came last May in Mactan, Cebu, where Ralph impressed with a division win, while Rafella managed a fourth-place finish.

The regional series requires players to participate in at least three of the seven legs to be eligible for the Elite Junior Finals, with the top four in each age division (7-10, 11-14 and 15-18) advancing to the national showdown. A win is worth 15 points, while second to fourth places earn 12, 10 and 8 points, respectively.

Ralph trails the boys’ division leaders Ken Guillermo (42), Jared Saban (40), Marcus Dueñas (36), and Mico Woo (22), along with Laurence Saban and Guio Pasquil (20 apiece). However, with several frontrunners skipping this leg, Ralph has a golden opportunity to climb the rankings.

He will be challenged in the 36-hole tournament by a deep field that includes locals JM Sabrosa, Luigi Alvarez, Romel Pactolerin, Bacolod bets Isaan Locsin, Lance Ortaliz, Mehaan Gidwani, Zach Casil, Rafael Alvarez, Anthony Juanico and Xian Traviña, plus Cebu’s Miguel Mesina.

Meanwhile, Rafella faces an even steeper climb in her side of the bracket, currently led by Brittany Tamayo (45), Kimberly Baroquillo (39), Isabella Espina (35) and Zuri Bagaloyos (30).

With just two tournaments left, including the final leg in Binitin, Murcia on Thursday, Rafella must break into the top four to earn a finals slot.