Barzaga warned: Accusations vs Romualdez libelous if no evidence

The Office of Speaker Martin Romualdez on Sunday dared neophyte lawmaker Kiko Barzaga to substantiate his claims linking the House chief to the flood control scandal, warning that his accusations, without concrete proof, are libelous.

Romualdez’s spokesperson, former Rep. Ace Barbers, reminded Barzaga that freedom of speech is not absolute, asserting that the young legislator’s persistent imputations against the Speaker on social media were defamatory and constituted libel.

“If he has evidence like what he is posting [on his Facebook], then why doesn't he release it? This kid should be taught how to guide his communications strategy,” Barbers said partly in Filipino, adding that Barzaga “cannot hide behind the constitutional provision of freedom of expression” and keep attacking Romualdez.

“If this is defamation, as in libelous, then we should not let it slide,” Barbers continued.

For minority solon Rep. Terry Ridon—chair of the House infrastructure committee investigating the flood control anomalies—Barzaga’s statements should not be taken seriously.

He also questioned Barzaga’s credibility in his anti-corruption crusade, citing photos on social media showing the lawmaker flaunting bundles of cash.

"I think we should not pay too much attention to what Congressman Barzaga is saying because if you actually look at the entire timeline of his posts, it doesn’t really seem like he is being serious,” Ridon said in a separate interview. “My colleagues and I in Congress don't know if we should take him seriously.”

Coup vs. Romualdez

The 27-year-old Barzaga, son of the late Dasmariñas Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr., has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of Romualdez in the House, accusing him of being the principal culprit behind the corruption allegations involving the flood control scheme—a claim the Speaker has flatly denied.

Last week, Barzaga bolted from the majority bloc after being accused by his party—the National Unity Party (NUP), which backs Romualdez—of orchestrating a coup against the Speaker.

Barzaga denied the allegations, saying he was only implicated by NUP chairperson Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno of collecting signatures to oust Romualdez, leading to his resignation from the party.

The NUP, formerly chaired by Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte in the previous Congress, is the second-largest bloc in the House next to Romualdez’s Lakas-CMD. The NUP has long supported Romualdez’s policies, with party members facing serious consequences for defying its stance.

In June, the NUP expelled Cebu Rep. Duke Frasco, one of Romualdez’s deputies in the 19th Congress, for withholding support for the latter’s reelection bid as House Speaker in the 20th Congress. Frasco was among those rumored to challenge Romualdez for the speakership, along with Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco and Bacolod Rep. Albee Benitez. The three abstained from voting for Romualdez and opted to go independent.

Majority backs Romualdez

With controversy surrounding the 2025 budget and flood control projects, Tiangco stressed the need to “overhaul” the House leadership to protect the institution’s integrity amid corruption allegations.

Tiangco claimed that a plan to unseat Romualdez is gaining traction, but that lawmakers supportive of the move hesitate to act, fearing they lack the numbers to secure majority backing.

Barbers, however, dismissed the supposed shake-up, saying Romualdez still enjoys the support of 90 percent of House members, including party leaders.

“If there is any noise about a possible change, it’s probably coming from a few. As they say, we cannot please everybody. But the fact remains that when changing leadership, there must be a number. Without the number, there is no change,” Barbers said.

Romualdez and his ally, Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co, were tagged by contractor Curlee Discaya as among the lawmakers receiving 10 to 25 percent kickbacks for every flood control project awarded to his firms. Both Romualdez and Co denied the allegations.

At last week’s House probe, however, Discaya admitted that he had no direct dealings with the two lawmakers and suggested that others demanding commissions may be using their names to gain leverage.

Over the weekend, Romualdez maintained he will never allow the House under his leadership to be a “sanctuary for corruption” and vowed to pursue colleagues proven to have colluded with DPWH officials and contractors to defraud the government.