Army kills 1, captures 2 rebels

TACLOBAN CITY — A series of armed clashes between government forces and communist insurgents in Barangay Concepcion, Paranas, Samar on Saturday left one member of the New People’s Army (NPA) dead and two others captured, according to the Philippine Army.

Troops from the 46th Infantry (Peacemakers) Battalion, under the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, were conducting security operations when they were attacked by remnants of the Special Operations Group (SOG), Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Browser of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

The Army reported that three successive firefights broke out as NPA forces attempted to inflict casualties. After the initial clash, the rebels withdrew eastward, only to be caught up by pursuing troops, resulting in two more armed encounters.

Killed in the skirmishes was Gerry dela Cruz, alias “Justin.” Captured were two others identified as alias “Aye,” a political guide of SRC Browser, and alias “Tintin,” a member of the EVRPC’s Regional Security Force.

Seized from the encounter site were three M16 rifles (5.56mm), two .45 caliber pistols, three backpacks, three bandoliers, various subversive documents, and other materials.

Lieutenant Colonel Marvin Inocencio, commander of the 46th IB, praised his troops for their “tactical prowess” and reiterated the unit’s commitment to dismantling remaining communist elements in their area of operations.