AFP on red alert, PNP reports 'generally peaceful' amid protest over corruption

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has been placed on red alert as protests against alleged government corruption continue to unfold across the country.

“All units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines have been placed on red alert status effective September 12, 2025,” AFP spokesperson Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla said in Filipino during a radio interview on Sunday.

Padilla said the red alert is a precautionary measure and part of standard security protocols to ensure that the military is fully prepared to support the Philippine National Police (PNP) in maintaining peace and order during public demonstrations.

“We would like to emphasize that there is nothing for us to worry about,” Padilla assured the public. “This is just a precautionary measure on our part. This is just part of standard security protocols,” she added, noting that troops are prepared for any eventuality.

Mounting public dissent

Several protests were sparked by allegations of large-scale corruption, particularly involving controversial flood control projects. Transport group PISTON earlier announced a nationwide protest to denounce alleged misuse of funds related to these initiatives. Over the weekend, multiple civil society groups staged a demonstration in Quezon City, calling for transparency and accountability in government spending.

Peaceful rallies

The PNP described the recent protests in Metro Manila as “generally peaceful.” More than 2,100 police officers, along with 1,500 members of the Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF), were deployed to monitor the situation and manage traffic in protest-affected areas.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to every police officer who stood watch with professionalism and compassion,” PNP acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement Sunday. “Your discipline and respect for human rights reflect the best of our service.”

Nartatez also thanked the public and rally organizers for observing agreed-upon protocols. “Together, we showed that dialogue and peaceful assembly can thrive in a democracy,” he added.

Malacañang earlier reaffirmed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s respect for the people’s right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The Palace emphasized that the administration welcomes constructive dialogue and is committed to addressing legitimate concerns raised by citizens.

Despite the red alert and heightened security, both the AFP and PNP have reiterated that the situation remains under control and there is no cause for public alarm. The PNP called on communities, local governments, and advocacy groups to maintain this spirit of cooperation so that every voice can be heard in a climate of safety and respect.