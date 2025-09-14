Abe Orobia introduces next-gen creatives in exhibit

Promising artistic talents were spotlighted by Filipino artist Abe Orobia in his latest exhibitions.

Orobia explores the intricate relationship between humanity and nature through evocative, scenic, material-based paintings.

Recently, he mounted two exhibitions as an avenue to introduce his mentees — a pool of talented visual artists who Orobia trusts are set to mark their own names in the community. Both events featured the young talents from Artelier, a student organization at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde that emphasizes on the appreciation of the arts and the promotion of the use of traditional media.

Symbiosis, which was installed at the J Studio in Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City, delved into how human and natural existence are always interrelated as part of an interconnected ecosystem.

“It focused on symbiotic relationships in nature — among animals, plants and animals, or humans and nature, and vice versa,” Orobia explained.

“It called for environmental awareness and activism, underscored the importance of flora and fauna conservation, and humanity’s role in protecting its natural surroundings,” he added.

The selection of apprentices included Alex Pandaraoan, Annjew, Cydney Shanelle, Daphne Co, Jessa Desoloc, Kirsten Dava, Mikhayla Harlea, and Roren Sy. They were encouraged to use metaphorical, symbolic, and allegorical themes in their visual narratives as they emphasize materiality and sustainability in their chosen mediums.