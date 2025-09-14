Abe Orobia introduces next-gen creatives in exhibit

Promising artistic talents were spotlighted by Filipino artist Abe Orobia in his latest exhibitions.
Orobia explores the intricate relationship between humanity and nature through evocative, scenic, material-based paintings.
Recently, he mounted two exhibitions as an avenue to introduce his mentees — a pool of talented visual artists who Orobia trusts are set to mark their own names in the community. Both events featured the young talents from Artelier, a student organization at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde that emphasizes on the appreciation of the arts and the promotion of the use of traditional media.
Symbiosis, which was installed at the J Studio in Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City, delved into how human and natural existence are always interrelated as part of an interconnected ecosystem.
“It focused on symbiotic relationships in nature — among animals, plants and animals, or humans and nature, and vice versa,” Orobia explained.
“It called for environmental awareness and activism, underscored the importance of flora and fauna conservation, and humanity’s role in protecting its natural surroundings,” he added.
The selection of apprentices included Alex Pandaraoan, Annjew, Cydney Shanelle, Daphne Co, Jessa Desoloc, Kirsten Dava, Mikhayla Harlea, and Roren Sy. They were encouraged to use metaphorical, symbolic, and allegorical themes in their visual narratives as they emphasize materiality and sustainability in their chosen mediums.
Oubaitori, on the other hand, was held at Nami Gallery on Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City. It took inspiration from the Japanese philosophy for personal growth. An invitation to celebrate individuality and uniqueness, the show studied how “each flower has a different time to bloom.” It touched on how each individual has distinct challenges and learnings as they reached different destinations in their lives. It featured the diverse talents of Co, Dava, Mary Joy Go, Cheryl Owen-Sobrepeña, Cydney Shanelle, Isaac Buenaflor, Roren Sy, Rachel Holaysan. Works by Judeo Herrera, Wellers, Bastee Orobia, and Bernard Cabugnason — fellow mentors of Orobia — were likewise highlighted in the show.
As a teacher, Orobia has always reminded his students that to grow their garden, they must nurture it with passion, discipline, and hard work.
“They must be patient and diligent,” he said. “They must plant it gently and with a vision as a seed within their minds and hearts so it will become a sprout and then a plant and then a tree that will eventually bear fruit.”
Orobia stressed the task and responsibility are up to the young artists. Akin to a fire, they must gently pan the embers in their hearts to keep them burning.
“An art career is a slow grind and a marathon of sorts; therefore, one must be consistent and dedicated,” he added. “I am simply a guide, so as my fellow mentors who help in this advocacy.”
“Oubaitori means ‘we grow and bloom at our own pace’ and yet for me, it also meant that we can grow together by nurturing and inspiring each other,” he shared.
As the adviser of Artelier, he expounded that it is more than just a platform to showcase their artistic identities, the two initiatives allowed the young artists to utilize their craft to tackle current and important issues such as mental health and environmental protection.
“These exhibitions aimed not only to involve them in professional practice but also for their narratives to be heard with the possibility of inspiring fellow creatives and the general public,” he shared.
Beyond his artistic practice, he is an educator, curator, and cultural advocate. He currently teaches at Benilde under the Fine Arts Culture-Based Arts Program. He has served as a lecturer at the University of Santo Tomas from 2008 to 2012 and has likewise conducted workshops at the Ayala Museum as well as led art classes for the indigenous youth across the Philippines.
Orobia has held notable solo exhibitions, including Images of Our Nation (2021) at the National Commission for Culture and the Arts Gallery, Unconquerable (Turn! Turn! Turn!) (2023) at the Pinto Art Museum, and Spirit of the Wild (2025) at the World Art Dubai.
His recognitions include the Araw ng Makati Award (1991), the Parangal ng Bayan at Malacañang Palace (1995), and the Bisig ng Kabataan Outstanding Filipino Achievers for Arts and Culture Award (1999). He was named a TOYM (The Outstanding Young Men) honoree for education, arts, and culture in 2021.