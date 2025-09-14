2025 Bar Exams come to a close

Thousands of families and supporters gathered outside the University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Sunday to cheer on aspiring lawyers on the final day of the 2025 Bar Examinations.

The university served as the national headquarters for this year’s tests. By 2 p.m., the crowd had grown, with supporters carrying colorful banners, balloons, flowers and signs to celebrate the end of the grueling exams.

The final session was scheduled to end at 6 p.m., concluding a series of exams that began on 7 September and continued on 10 and 14 September testing centers across the country.

The Office of the 2025 Bar Chairperson said this year’s exams had a historic turnout — as of the 13,193 applicants, 11,437 took the exam, the highest number of participants in the history of the Philippine Bar.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier said during a news conference on 7 September that beyond passing the bar, the real test for the country’s future lawyers lies in upholding integrity throughout their careers.