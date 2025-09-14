20 nabbed, P225K shabu, firearms seized in Central Luzon ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police in Central Luzon arrested 20 individuals and seized more than P225,000 worth of suspected shabu and two illegal firearms during intensified anti-illegal drug and firearms operations conducted across the region from 13 to 14 September.

In Nueva Ecija, sustained operations under the supervision of Provincial Director Col. Heryl “Daguit” L. Bruno resulted in the arrest of eight drug suspects. Buy-bust operations carried out by Nampicuan MPS, San Antonio MPS, Bongabon MPS, Peñaranda MPS, and Muñoz City PS led to the confiscation of 6.28 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P42,704 by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

In Bulacan, police arrested 12 individuals and recovered more than P182,000 worth of suspected shabu and two illegal firearms during a series of operations over the same 24-hour period.

In San Jose del Monte City, the Station Drug Enforcement Unit arrested two suspects on 13 September, seizing four sachets of suspected shabu worth an estimated P54,000, along with buy-bust money.

Lt. Col. Jordan Santiago, chief of Marilao MPS, reported the arrest of a 53-year-old suspect in Barangay Lambakin on the evening of September 13. In coordination with SOU3-PNP DEG, operatives confiscated suspected shabu valued at P34,000, an unlicensed .38-caliber revolver with no serial number, and two live rounds.

Separate drug operations by the Station Drug Enforcement Units of San Miguel, Bustos, Bocaue, Doña Remedios Trinidad, and Baliwag police stations led to the arrest of eight more individuals. Authorities recovered 25 sachets of suspected shabu worth an estimated ₱94,920, along with buy-bust money.

In Angat, police arrested a 32-year-old man in Barangay Donacion on September 13 for the illegal sale of firearms. He was caught selling an unlicensed .38-caliber revolver loaded with three bullets.

All suspects and seized evidence were processed for forensic examination, and charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, are being prepared.

Brig. Gen. Rogelio Peñones, regional director of PRO3, praised the success of the operations and reaffirmed the police’s commitment to eradicating illegal drugs and firearms in Central Luzon.