Zambales projects on hold

IBA, Zambales — The Zambales Provincial Government has hit the brakes on three major infrastructure projects following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order to blacklist contractors involved in ghost flood control schemes.

During a site inspection on 12 September in the provincial capital of Iba, Engr. Domingo Mariano, the province’s consultant for Engineering and Infrastructure Development, confirmed the suspension of construction but assured that all projects will eventually be completed.

“These projects are now under review by the Commission on Audit (CoA),” Mariano explained. “Once we get clarity on what’s been accomplished, they’ll either be put up for rebidding or finished by the Provincial Government itself.”

New Capitol Building Project on Pause

One of the affected projects is the construction of the New Zambales Capitol Building, a P500-million development contracted to St. Gerrard Construction Gen. Contractor & Development Corp., one of the firms flagged by the national government.

The building, which spans 14,187.50 square meters, is designed as a five-story structure with a roof deck, 70 standard rooms (3x6m), six larger rooms (6x6m), and basement parking for both standard and VIP vehicles.

Construction began in October 2023, and so far, the project is 78.19 percent complete. Despite the setback, Mariano remains optimistic that it can still meet its target completion date in 2027.

Zambales sports complex also affected

Another major project caught in the crossfire is the P500-million Sports Complex and Football Stadium, also under St. Gerrard. Designed to rival the New Clark City’s stadium, the complex includes a 14,643.13 sqm field area, a two-story building, and a seating capacity for 20,000 spectators within a sprawling 34,000 sqm property.

“Construction started on December 18, 2024, and it’s currently 46.85 percent complete,” Mariano shared.

Hospital project under scrutiny

The third halted project is the President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital (PRRMH), undertaken by a different contractor — Hi-Tone Construction and Development Corp., which is also under investigation.

With a budget of P400 million, the hospital is envisioned as a four-story facility with a roof deck, occupying 16,947.77 sqm, and will provide 165 hospital beds. It broke ground on 18 November and has reached 59.17 percent completion.

Immediate government action

Following the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board’s (PCAB) decision to revoke St. Gerrard’s license on 2 September, Gov. Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. promptly ordered the termination of their contracts. The same decision was made for Hi-Tone due to their alleged involvement in the flood control controversy.

Despite the controversy, Mariano clarified that both contractors had so far delivered quality work in line with the original plans.