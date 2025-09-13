Young guns display wares at Marapara

BACOLOD CITY — It’s the youngsters’ turn to test the storied and demanding Marapara layout as the second leg of the three-stage ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas Series kicks off Monday, reigniting intense rivalries and setting the stage for a wild sprint toward coveted spots in next month’s Elite Junior Finals.

The JPGT Negros Occidental Championship marks a pivotal point in the season-long race, serving not only as the fifth stop of the combined seven-part Visayas-Mindanao Series, but also a critical gateway for junior talents chasing qualification to the season-ending championship.

To earn a Finals berth, junior golfers must compete in at least three events, with the top four players from each age division — 7-10, 11-14 and 15-18 — advancing from both the Vis-Min Series. With only one leg remaining in the Visayas series after this week, the pressure is intense, and every shot could mean the difference between qualifying and missing out.

Already, the race is proving to be as fierce as it is unpredictable.

In the 7-10 division, Visayas leg 1 winners Denise Mendoza and Ethan Lago aim to solidify their standings after strong showings at the Mactan Island Golf Course last May. But a deep field awaits, eager to shake up the leaderboard and mount late charges for Finals berths in the 36-hole tournament.

Among those eyeing breakthroughs in the girls’ side are Ana Marie Aguilar, Faith Reosura, Anezka Golez, Luisa Jalandoni and Yumi Park, all of whom have shown flashes of brilliance and are poised for breakout performances. The boys’ field, meanwhile, features rising talents Beau Bautista, James Rolida, Shaqeeq Tanog, Niño Rivero, Kaleb So, Charles Tan, and Lucas Revilleza, all looking to upend the early favorites.

In the 11-14 girls’ division, also to be disputed over 36 holes, all eyes will be on Cebu’s Zuri Bagaloyos, the dominant force at Mactan, who will face stiff resistance from Bacolod’s Gabriela Regino and Chelsea Ogborne, Cebu’s Andrea Borromeo and Bukidnon’s Rafella Batican.