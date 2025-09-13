‘We’re very happy’: Jericho Rosales on first anniversary with Janine Gutierrez

Actors Janine Gutierrez and Jericho Rosales recently celebrated their first anniversary as a couple.

On Instagram, Jericho shared a reel showing him and Janine enjoying a beach and mangroves trip in El Nido, Palawan.

“One year and one day with this one,” Jericho said in his Instagram reel’s caption, to which Janine commented: “Hahahha baba!!!!! The best time with you!!! Happy anniversary, I love youuuuu.”

Earlier this month, the couple made their relationship “red carpet official” at the Preview Ball in Marriott Grand Ballroom, Pasay City.

“I’m really excited!” Jericho told reporters, including DAILY TRIBUNE, about going “red carpet official” with Janine.

“Actually, it was just yesterday that we found out that he is free today, so I’m so happy,” Janine said in Filipino.

According to “Echo,” it has been “fun” flexing their relationship out in the open.

“It’s fun! And it also serves as a bonding activity for the two of us to just start going out more often like this,” he said while holding and swaying Janine’s hand.

“I didn’t think of it that way but it’s nice,” Janine shyly added.

In an interview with ABS-CBN following the ball, Jericho described his relationship with Janine as “very happy.”

“We’re very supportive of each other,” he added. “It’s always fun times with Janine. She has a very nice family. Very great set of friends. She’s also an actress, so we got to talk a lot about our craft, our dreams for the industry, our dreams for ourselves, the roles we want to play.”

He previously revealed that he is collaborating with Janine for a film project. His epic film, Quezon, is set to hit cinemas on 15 October. Janine, meanwhile, is working on a documentary on her grandmother, Pilita Corrales.

Jericho revealed that he was dating Janine during the August 2024 press conference of their series Lavender Fields.

In an interview with Karen Davila for a September 2024 YouTube vlog, he recalled how he fell in love with his co-star.

“One day, I asked her ‘Would you like to do a script reading with me?’ That was, I’m sure she has the version of the story, but why would I ask for a script reading, when she’s the only person I haven’t worked with. She was going to be my work wife, my wife in the show. All of the issues or the decisions that my character was going to do in the show is because of the relationship they have. This is not some easy working relationship,” he explained.

“So in my head, ‘Oh, coffee, script reading and coffee.’ So I asked her, I brought with me my iPad and then we saw each other at a cafe and then I brought my iPad out and then she started laughing and ‘Holy God, you have an iPad?’ And I said, ‘Yes, this is a work meeting.’ So to cut the long story short, six hours later, we never got to open the iPad,” he recalled.

“It ended with like Japanese food at 3 p.m. and then she went to her lola Pilita Corrales and that’s it. And I was like, ‘Wow, I can spend six hours talking to this girl’... That’s when I felt something.”

Jericho is reportedly the last guy Janine introduced to Pilita before she died.

In a tribute posted on Instagram, Jericho paid tribute to Pilita: “Big hugs to the family of a legend and most beloved singer of my mother. Her songs went beyond memory.”