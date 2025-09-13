Wannasaen fires 68, posts 2-shot lead

WASHINGTON (AFP) — Thailand’s Chanettee Wannasaen fired a four-under par 68 to hold her two-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the LPGA Queen City Championship.

Chanettee, who opened with a 63 on Thursday, fired an eagle, three birdies and a bogey to stand on 13-under 131 after 36 holes at TPC River’s Bend in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“The golf course is not that tough, but we can make a bogey so easy,” Chanettee said.

“You still need to concentrate.”

Thailand’s world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul fired a bogey-free 64, making birdies on six of the last eight holes, including four in a row from 13 to 16.

“Just rolling really well on the back nine,” she said.

Jeeno shared second on 133 with Germany’s Olivia Cowan and England’s Charley Hull, who both shot 65.

“I just played pretty steady from the get-go,” Hull said.

“Took advantage of some good birdie holes, hit it close and holed some good putts.”

The 21-year-old Chanettee, who began the day with a two-stroke lead, seeks her third career LPGA crown after wins at Portland in 2023 and last year’s Dana Open.

Chanettee began on the back nine and birdied the par-five 11th then eagled the par-four 13th.

“I was so lucky,” she said.

“I didn’t see the ball like get in the hole but a guy screamed and he points like it’s in the hole.”

Chanettee answered her first bogey of the week at 17 with birdies at the par-five 18th and par-three fifth.

“I really like this golf course,” Chanettee said.

“The greens are firmer so it’s pretty challenging.”

After missing the cut at the Women’s British Open last month and in three of her past four events overall, Women’s PGA Championship runner-up Chanettee got a boost from some advice to stand a bit closer to the ball by compatriot Wichanee Meechai.