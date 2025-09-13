Vayson gradually getting down to 105 pounds

Jayson “Striker” Vayson seems to be doing wonders shedding off excess baggage with a week before his three-belt title challenge in Indio, California.

Reporting from Las Vegas on Saturday, Vayson’s chief handler Brico Santig told DAILY TRIBUNE that the Filipino puncher is down to under 107 pounds.

Vayson is slated to battle Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo, who holds the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association and Ring magazine straps at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

“He’s slowly going down (to 105 pounds),” Santig said.

Vayson and his team, also made up of lead trainer Allan Alegria, are traveling to Indio from their Las Vegas training camp by land on Wednesday. The distance between the two cities is 252 miles and a normal drive can last four and a half hours.

The official weighin takes place on the eve of the scheduled 12-rounder.

If victorious, Vayson, who is the heavy betting underdog, will become the Philippines’ three-belt titleholder.

But if Collazo gets past Vayson, his next mission will be to start unifying all 105-pound belts, targeting the World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation crowns.

To enhance his chances of winning, Vayson relocated to Las Vegas from the Philippines more than two weeks ago.

This will be the first time in seven years that Vayson will be fighting in the 105-pound ranks.