U.S. State Department may revoke Visas over online support for Charlie Kirk shooting

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau emphasized that individuals who promote “violence and hatred” are not welcome in the United States, following the fatal shooting incident involving Kirk.

“I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action,” Landau said in a statement.

Landau also encouraged the public to report any posts from foreign users related to the incident, stating that such cooperation would help the State Department in its efforts to safeguard the American citizens.

He added that he would formally request the department to investigate reported content.

Several users responded to Landau’s message by sharing screenshots of social media posts and accounts. However, it remains unclear whether the individuals behind those accounts currently hold U.S. visas.

Commenting on Landau’s post, a State Department spokesperson said, “This Administration does not believe that the United States should grant visas to persons whose presence in our country does not align with U.S. national security interests.”

As of now, the department has not confirmed whether any individuals have had their visas revoked in connection to the incident.