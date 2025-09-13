U.S. blasts Colombia into bits

The United States felt like playing on home court in an emphatic 25-20, 25-21, 25-14, sweep of Colombia for a strong start in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Backed by a loud Filipino crowd, the Americans dismantled the Colombians with their balanced scoring anchored by an inspired play by team captain Micah Christenson.

The playmaker efficiently activated his trio of wingers to pummel Colombia into submission for a quick one-hour, 29-minute victory in Pool D.

Christenson dished out 25 excellent sets that primed the American cannons’ 40 attack points. His setup drew oohs and aahs from the partisan crowd, which has been cheering for the American team since the country hosted a couple of Volleyball Nations League legs.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s always so special for us and it’s almost like we don’t expect any extra support. But then, I’ve been here two years in a row now and it’s just been so much support, overwhelming support in the best way possible,” Christenson said of the experience playing in the Philippines.

“So, we as a team love coming here, representing Team USA and feeling all the love from the Filipino fans.”

Ethan Champlin unleashed 12 attacks, three aces and two kill blocks to lead USA with 17 points. Opposite spiker Gabriel Garcia scored 12 while Jordan Ewert finished with 11 points for USA.

The Americans landed eight service winners and took advantage of Colombia’s 21 errors.

Miguel Angel Martinez Palacios Amaranto was the lone Colombian in double figures with 11 points.

In the other Pool D result, Portugal beat Cuba, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19.

On the other hand, Canada outlasted Libya, 22-25, 25-20, 25-12, 29-27, while Turkey silenced another crowd-darling in Japan, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19, in Pool G played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

World No. 1 Poland is playing Romania as of press time while the Netherlands is facing off against Qatar in Pool B.

Also playing as of press time are Germany against Bulgaria and Slovenia versus Chile in Pool E.