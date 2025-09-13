The Juans at 10: Decade of music, memories, moving forward

Filipino pop-rock band The Juans is stepping into a new era as it marks its 10th year in the industry with the release of its anniversary album, Tawid.

More than just a collection of songs, the album serves as a testament to their growth, struggles and the bonds that have carried them through a decade of making music together.

Challenges in choosing songs

At a recent media conference, vocalist and keyboardist Carl Guevarra opened up about the difficulty of finalizing the album’s track list.

“The song selection process for this album is probably the most challenging part because we are all songwriters,” he explained. “At one point, we had a wall full of sticky notes, around 20 to 30 songs or more. The hardest part was deciding which ones would really make it to the final cut,” he said partly in Filipino.

Carl said the band ultimately chose the songs that best reflected where they are now — both as musicians and as individuals. “We wanted to write from a place of honesty. These songs had to mirror our present realities — our age, emotional state and what we’re going through in life.”

Stories of love and growth

The 10-track album explores themes of love, self-reflection, happiness and resilience. It includes songs like “Gusto Kita,” “Ano Ba Talaga Tayo?” (with a special version featuring Janine Berdin), “Ako Na Lang,” “Missed Call” (featuring Rhodessa) and “‘Di Na Masakit.”

The album’s live showcase, Tawid Live, held last 29 August at SM North EDSA Sky Dome, brought the tracks to life. Carl shared that the concert’s story flow was built around the finalized track list, making the performance an extension of the album’s narrative.

“The hugot songs will only make sense if we come from a sincere place,” he said. “You can only be hurt if you’ve loved genuinely. That’s why love will always be an essential part of our storytelling.”

A new era begins

On social media, The Juans declared: “Welcome to the new era of The Juans! Same heart, more feels.” Along with a fresh group photo, they teased more music and projects for 2025.

The band kicked off the year with a brand-new single, “Pasensyoso,” released on 17 January. “Pahabaan ng pasensya ang labanan!” they quipped in their post, signaling a playful yet heartfelt start to another chapter.

Beyond new releases, The Juans are gearing up for tours across the Philippines and international stages. “We’re looking forward to connecting with Juanistas again,” Carl said. “It’s going to be a year of growth — for us and for our fans.”

Live music energy

For lead guitarist Japs Mendoza, live shows remain the ultimate test of their music’s power.

“The crowd’s energy is really different,” he shared in Filipino. “We love testing new songs during performances. If we’re excited, the crowd feels it. If we’re moved by something deep, they feel it, too. That’s the magic of sharing music live.”

Looking back, moving forward

From sticky notes on the wall to an album that captures a decade of experiences, Tawid is more than an anniversary project — it is a bridge to the band’s next chapter. As The Juans continue to evolve, their message remains constant: Music that comes from the heart will always resonate.