Tech meets lifestyle as ADAM elements powers up mall showcase

Holiday shoppers and gadget enthusiasts are in for a treat this September as ADAM elements teams up with Power Mac Center to stage an interactive showcase of its award-winning accessories at Power Plant Mall.

From 19 to 21 September, the premium Taiwanese brand known as a “life application expert” will spotlight products designed to blend style and functionality, giving Apple users a fresh way to power their devices and daily routines.

“ADAM elements is a long-time partner of Power Mac Center, growing with us in every season, trend, and innovation. We share a mission to bring the best of Apple technology to customers, encouraging their passions and productivity pursuits with high quality devices and accessories. Apart from personal use, the products make great gifts or stocking stuffers in time for the holidays, too,” said PMC Director for Marketing and Product Management Joey Alvarez.

Design-led innovations

Among the highlights is the Mag 360 Qi2 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station, which recently earned the Red Dot Design Award 2025. The foldable charger comes with Qi2 Certified dual 15W fast charging, a 360-degree rotating dock, and a fabric finish that makes it travel-ready. Its magnetic alignment ensures quick charging for MagSafe-enabled iPhones, AirPods, or Apple Watches.

Mac and iPad users can also look forward to the Hub Stand USB-C 5-in-1 Laptop Stand Hub, a multi-awarded product that doubles as an ergonomic stand and productivity tool. It includes a 100W USB-C Power Delivery port, HDMI output for mirror or extended display, and three USB-A ports. The design has been recognized by the GOOD DESIGN Award, Red Dot Design Award, and iF DESIGN Award.

Other products to be showcased include the GRAVITY C5 Ultra-Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5000mAh, the GaN Hub 65W 5-in-1 Hub Charger, and the MS200 USB-C Magnetic Cable 2M. Each item emphasizes portability and premium build, with warranties of up to three years.

Plugging into experiences

The “Plug Into Power” event area at Power Plant Mall’s South Court will not only serve as a showcase but also as an experiential hub. Visitors can try the products, take part in booth activities, and even win exclusive merchandise.

For those keen on holiday deals, discounts of up to 40 percent will be offered on select ADAM elements products during the three-day event. Customers outside Metro Manila can also enjoy up to 30 percent off on participating items at all Power Mac Center branches nationwide until 30 September.

Strengthening a growing partnership

ADAM elements, founded in 2013, has built a reputation for developing sleek and reliable peripherals that complement Apple’s ecosystem. With recognition from international design bodies and its continuing collaboration with Power Mac Center, the brand has become a staple for Filipino tech users who value both performance and design.

As Power Mac Center marks its 31st year as the country’s premier Apple partner, the showcase reinforces its commitment to bringing top-quality products to customers while expanding lifestyle-driven experiences for the digital age.