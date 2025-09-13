SSS taps BDO as trustee for balanced fund mandate

The Social Security System (SSS) has appointed BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) as trustee for its Balanced Fund mandate, strengthening the partnership between the country’s largest pension fund and the Philippines’ biggest bank.

“We are friends by choice and partners by destiny,” said SSS President and CEO Robert Joseph Montes de Claro, quoting India Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremonial signing. “It is always an honor to work with the biggest bank in the Philippines. Entrusting this fund to BDO reflects our confidence in their capability to grow and safeguard our members’ contributions. BDO’s proven track record and commitment to responsible fund stewardship will help us enhance the benefits we provide to millions of Filipinos.”

The mandate highlights BDO’s credibility and leadership in institutional fund management. For its part, BDO pledged to manage the fund with prudence and integrity.

“This is an important mandate for us. It is a responsibility to help secure the future of Filipino retirees. BDO is committed to managing this fund with prudence, transparency, and integrity,” said BDO President and CEO Nestor V. Tan.

BDO brings decades of experience in fund management, governance, and client-focused strategies, with a history of working alongside government institutions. Managing funds for SSS further reinforces its role as a trusted steward of institutional assets for both public and private sectors.

The partnership underscores a shared goal of financial sustainability and social protection. Both institutions emphasized that the initiative supports pension adequacy, national development, and inclusive economic growth.

During the signing, Montes de Claro and Tan were joined by BDO Trust and Investments Group Senior Vice President and Group Head Manny Malabanan, as well as SSS Executive Vice President for Investments Sector Ernesto Francisco Jr.