Special week marks 68th, stronger Asia ties

Leading up to the 68th birthday of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Chief Executive has had a busy week engaging foreign officials, business leaders, extending aid, and celebrating family affairs.

The first couple started the week with a visit to Cambodia, engaging with Filipinos and announcing a Migrant Worker’s Office.

Mr. Marcos and Prime Minister Hun Manet deepened ties in trade and renewable energy, signing an agreement to combat transnational crime.

In Manila, he highlighted business partnerships, formed the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, and unveiled pension reforms benefiting 3.8 million pensioners.

He celebrated his father’s legacy, joined Ilocano festivities, and honored farmers at the Gawad Agraryo. Marcos opened Malacañang for his 68th birthday “salo-salo,” filled with music and cultural performances.

7 September

Visiting the Kingdom of Wonder

The President and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos departed for a State Visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia upon the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni.

Upon their arrival, the First Couple went straight to meet with the Filipino community, which is composed of educators, engineers, medical professionals, and missionaries.

To help improve relations in economic and labor matters, Marcos announced that the Department of Migrant Workers will be opening a Migrant Worker’s Office.

8 September

Stronger collab with Cambodia

Meeting with Prime Minister Hun Manet, Mr. Marcos underscored the country’s commitment to deepening its collaboration and expanding opportunities in key sectors such as trade, agriculture, renewable energy, and the digital economy.

Marcos also vowed to be “a steadfast partner” of Cambodia in areas where both Filipinos and Cambodians will benefit.

Fighting transnational crimes

Manila and Phnom Penh entered into an agreement institutionalizing both countries’ dedication to combating transnational crime.

In the past, Filipinos have been victimized through human trafficking, cybercrime, and illegal drug trade in Cambodia. This new agreement strengthens efforts for law enforcement agencies of each country, which include improved intelligence-sharing and the ability to act quickly against criminal networks operating across borders.

Increased bilateral travel

Even as already established neighbors, Marcos seeks increased travel exchange from Filipinos and Cambodians to enhance bilateral ties.

State banquet for PBBM

Cambodia’s Acting Head of State and Senate President Hun Sen hosted a State Banquet in honor of President Marcos. The banquet was held at the Peace Palace, the official office of the Prime Minister of Cambodia.

9 September

MSMEs gain from visit

Highlighting key moments from the visit, President Marcos, upon his return to Manila, reported that he and the Philippine delegation had a productive engagement with top businesses in Cambodia, focusing on strengths that complement both countries.

Marcos said the Philippines was able to build strategic partnerships with the aviation, logistics, and women-led MSME sectors, including the exploration of market opportunities for Philippine exports of products and services, and institutional partnerships for Philippine business associations.

10 September

Facing problems head-on

In addition to resuming his normal duties as President, Marcos said he will release the Executive Order in the next two days, which details the composition of the newly formed Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

As the nation waited for this important announcement, Marcos tended to the needs of the public and the region in which the Philippines is located.

Beacon of stability

The President emphasized the vital role of the Philippines in the Indo-Pacific region, highlighting the significant value of the country’s relationship with the United States.

Even as the US is making decisions to benefit its people, Marcos said that the Philippines’ position will remain on solid ground, a testament to the depth and breadth of the two nations’ relationship.

He stressed that alliances and partnerships remain essential.

Not only with the US, Marcos also told other nations that the Philippines is ready for partnership and is open to meeting with other countries in expanding areas of cooperation.

‘Historic’ pension reforms

For the first time in the history of the Social Security System, pensioners get more care than they deserve, as reforms were put in place to benefit them.

Through this, retirement and disability pensioners would receive a 10 percent increase, and a five percent increase for survivorship pension.

In the next three years, the SSS will implement this program in tranches.

Over 3.8 million pensioners will benefit from this, which is equivalent to P93 billion, helping households in their food, medicine, and family expenses while boosting the economy of the country.

The President also urged members to maximize their social security membership to have a solid pension.

September 11

Fact-finding body formed

True to the promise of a 48-hour release, Marcos issued Executive Order 94, which formed the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, tasked with investigating the anomalous flood control projects.

The ICI is given powers that go beyond investigation. It is empowered to recommend filing of charges to relevant authorities, seek immigration hold orders, and gather evidence and documents from Congress and other investigating bodies.

Dad’s legacy

The Chief Executive went home to celebrate the 108th birth Anniversary of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

In his remarks, he looked back on his father’s legacy as a public servant.

“Through his entire life, what we always can see and what is always spoken of is the great legacy that he has left us. It is a legacy of service. It is a legacy of sacrifice. It is a legacy wherein he made it very clear to us that if you are going to be a good Ilocano, if you are going to be a good Filipino, then you must be willing to sacrifice everything, including your life for the Filipino, for the Philippines,” he said in his remarks in Ilocos.

He lamented whether they are worthy of his father’s legacy.

“We must also live up to the standards that he set for us. We must always remember what we are doing and that it is not for ourselves. What we are doing is for the country. What we are doing is for the Filipino people,” he said.

“And only then can we say that we are the proper inheritors of such a legacy. Only when we have shown that we have met the standard that he set for us when he was alive, and he continues to set for us in his memory, that is the only time that we can say, yes, we can continue his legacy,” he added.

Enjoying Ilocano festivities

Marcos and the First Family participated in the Natnateng cook-off showdown in Batac City and enjoyed some of the province’s dishes.

The cook-off showdown showcases the province’s rich tradition of cooking vegetable dishes, for which the region is renowned. It is part of the Marcos Day celebration.

Marcos also led the distribution of over 500 wheelchairs to local governments within Ilocos Norte.

12 September

Honoring farmers, communities

As a champion of agricultural reform, Marcos honored the country’s outstanding farmers, organizations, and communities during the Gawad Agraryo 2025, recognizing their significant contributions to the agricultural sector.

He commended the awardees for their determination and resilience in overcoming challenges, underscoring their role in ensuring food security and sustaining the nation.

Out of 45 finalists, 17 awardees were recognized: 10 Most Outstanding Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs), three Most Progressive ARB Organizations (ARBOs), and four Most Progressive Agrarian Reform Communities (ARCs).

Each outstanding ARB received a plaque, medal, and P25,000 cash award in recognition of their productivity and commitment to their families, communities, and the environment.

Gates opened for salo-salo

Keeping up with the tradition of celebrating with the public, Mr. and Mrs. Marcos opened the gates of Malacañang Palace. They invited members of the public for a “salo-salo” as President Marcos turned 68 on Saturday.

Crowds hailing from various parts of the country, including Ilocos Norte, filled Kalayaan Grounds.

The First Couple arrived via golf cart driven by the President himself, smiling and waving to the crowd before joining them in the festivities.

Guests enjoyed food, music, and cultural performances, and delivered messages for the President.

By Friday night, Mr. Marcos exhibited his love for sports by leading the opening program of the 2025 Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Pasay City.