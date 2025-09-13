SM Supermalls turns 40, expands nationwide footprint with new projects

SM Supermalls marked its 40th anniversary by reaffirming its commitment to growth and community development, highlighting its role as a driver of retail, employment, and investment in the country.

At a Partners’ Appreciation Night held at Conrad Manila, SM Supermalls president Steven Tan thanked tenants, stakeholders, and business partners who have been part of its journey since the opening of SM North EDSA in 1985, the company’s first shopping complex.

“Tonight is special — not only because we’re celebrating our 40th year, but because we’re celebrating it with you. For four decades, you’ve been with us every step of the way, and for that, maraming salamat (thank you so much),” Tan said.

Network of 88 malls nationwide

From a single mall, SM has grown into a network of 88 malls nationwide, serving as hubs for commerce, jobs, and community life. Tan also announced upcoming developments, including SM Zamboanga, SM Sta. Rosa and SM Malolos, along with the highly anticipated redevelopment of SM Harrison Plaza.

“These projects reflect SM’s ‘glo-cal’ spirit, blending the best global retail brands with the unique local flavor of each community,” Tan said.

Sustained expansion

SM’s sustained expansion highlights the resilience of the Philippine retail sector despite economic challenges, shifting consumer behavior, and the rise of e-commerce. SM has also pursued sustainability and technology-driven initiatives, while maintaining its customer-focused philosophy anchored on malasakit — care and connection beyond shopping.

Looking ahead, the company said it will continue to strengthen partnerships with tenants and stakeholders, positioning itself to support local businesses while introducing global concepts to Filipino consumers.