SM Prime pushes RDC model in new waste manual

SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime) has launched its Waste Free Future Manual, a playbook that promotes simple and actionable waste segregation habits under its Recyclable, Disposable, Compostable (RDC) model.
The manual was introduced at the recent Sustainability Expo (SUSTEX 2025) as part of SM Prime’s campaign for a waste-free future, encouraging individuals and communities to adopt better waste management practices.
The Philippines generates around 61,000 tons of waste daily, including 2.7 million tons of plastic annually — a figure projected to rise with continued urbanization and poor disposal habits. SM Prime said the RDC framework seeks to empower people by focusing on the word “able” — having the power, skill, or opportunity to act — making segregation an easier, more meaningful task.
The manual also highlights innovative reuse programs within SM Prime’s business units that keep materials in circulation and out of landfills, with the company hoping to spark a ripple effect of sustainable practices across society.
“We have to be open to new ways of doing things and of putting into action every little step that’s crucial for advancing waste management solutions,” said SM Engineering Design and Development President Hans “Chico” Sy.
Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), expressed support, saying: “Proper waste segregation is an entry point toward a circular economy – one that goes beyond waste management to design out waste, keep materials in circulation, and regenerate natural systems.”
SM Prime said the initiative requires collaboration between government, businesses, and communities to create long-term systems that prevent waste, recover resources, and protect the environment.