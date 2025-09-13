Singson, SGV ACE named to probe body

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which would look deep into the anomalies in government projects, particularly the flood control scandal, is taking shape.

Malacañang on Saturday named former Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson and SGV & Co. Managing Partner Rossana Fajardo as members of the commission, while Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong is special adviser and investigator.

In his previous career in the Philippine National Police, Magalong had served as the chief of the PNP–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG). Several other personalities will be part of the ICI and their names will be announced later.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the head of the body will also be announced later.

“The announcement of the chairperson of the commission will be made by the President in the coming days,” Castro said.

The commission will have broad investigative powers, including the authority to issue subpoenas, recommend the filing of criminal or administrative cases, coordinate with prosecutorial and disciplinary bodies, and secure documents such as books, contracts, bank records, and other materials needed for its investigation.

No sacred cows

The commissioners were selected for their competence and integrity, according to Castro.

“Their acceptance of this duty is voluntary. They are not appointed to defend the system but to confront it,” she said.

Each appointee has extensive experience in identifying problems within institutions and implementing reforms in large organizations,” she added.

None of them is connected to any agency or contractor being investigated in the flood control projects scam.

“The public has a right to a truly independent commission. As the President has repeatedly said, there will be no sacred cows here — not even relatives, friends, or allies,” Castro said.

She said the ICI will not interfere in the ongoing reorganization of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) or the parallel investigations in Congress.

She clarified the ICI’s role as an independent fact-finding commission is purely investigative and no timeline has been set for its probe.

“There is no definite timeline that can be given at this point. The main goal is to work promptly and efficiently. Ideally, this should be completed within a few months,” Castro said.

She said the ICI should be allowed to study all the documents “so that when a case is filed, the documents will be complete.”

The ICI is expected to conduct a broad review of all contracts, project implementation reports, and procurement records related to the flood control projects across the country.

Former DPWH head

Singson when he headed the DPWH was credited for undertaking the most significant reforms at the department, such as introducing systems to promote transparency, eliminate ghost projects, and ensure the proper use of public funds.

He also served as head of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) where he managed large-scale land infrastructure development.

Castro said Singson’s technical understanding of how projects are designed, procured and implemented will be essential to the commission’s work.

Fajardo, meanwhile, has over three decades of experience in auditing, internet controls, and risk management, particularly in identifying weaknesses in financial systems and operational processes.

She has worked both in the public and private sectors helping organizations detect fraud, strengthen governance, and build more accountable institutions.

Castro said Fajardo’s technical insights and financial acumen will be crucial in tracing the trail of public funds and identifying where leakages and irregularities may have occurred.

Magalong was a career law enforcement officer who served as Deputy Director General of the Philippine National Police handled sensitive, high-impact investigations and helped lead institutional reforms in law enforcement through intelligence-driven forensic-based approaches.

“His experience in leading difficult investigations, uncovering internal wrongdoing, and enforcing compliance makes him a strong asset to this commission,” Castro said.

DoJ team to follow the money

The Department of Justice (DoJ) will form a team to trace the money trail in the so-called floodgate.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the DoJ will not rely solely on the word of Curlee and Sarah Discaya, the contractor-couple at the heart of the flood control scam.

He said a team of forensic accountants from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will follow the money trail.

Remulla said he is not inclined to grant the request of the Discayas to be placed under the Witness Protection Program (WPP).

He said the Discayas must give truthful, not just selective, testimony and return all ill-gotten gains as restitution.

The Discayas named several congressmen, their staff, and DPWH officials as being involved in the flood control projects anomalies.

Their request for protective custody was forwarded to Remulla by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, the former chairman of the Blue Ribbon committee, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III did not sign the recommendation.