Ruffa Gutierrez fulfills bucket-list dream

Actress Ruffa Gutierrez just lived out a true bucket-list dream with a hot air balloon ride over the Northern Serengeti.

Sharing her experience on Facebook, Ruffa described the one-hour flight as “pure magic,” with sweeping views of Africa’s wild landscapes from above. The adventure ended in style with a champagne shower and a bush breakfast complete with a live egg station — a detail she said made the trip unforgettable.

She credited Miguu Expeditions – Africa for bringing the journey to life and thanked Ann A Momongan of A&M Travel and Tours Services for the seamless planning.

For Ruffa, the Serengeti skies weren’t just a sightseeing stop — they were a once-in-a-lifetime experience she’ll never forget.