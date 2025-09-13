Rubio: China’s Scarborough move coercive, unlawful

The United States on Friday expressed strong support for the Philippines in rejecting Beijing’s plan to designate Scarborough Reef as a so-called “national nature reserve,” denouncing it as a coercive move that undermines regional stability.

In a press statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the declaration was “yet another coercive attempt to advance sweeping territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea at the expense of its neighbors.” He stressed that the plan directly affects Filipino fishermen who rely on Scarborough Reef as traditional fishing grounds.

The top US diplomat also cited the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling, which found that China had unlawfully barred Filipinos from fishing at the shoal. “The United States calls upon China to abide by the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal’s unanimous decision… which is final and legally binding on both Parties,” he said.

Rubio underscored that Washington will continue to stand with its treaty ally, the Philippines, in upholding international law and resisting destabilizing actions in the South China Sea.