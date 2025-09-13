Robby Tarroza threatens to expose Jinggoy’s alleged ‘double life’

Senator Jinggoy Estrada faces mounting scrutiny over his alleged involvement in the diversion of P355 million in flood control projects, with former actor-turned-director Robby Tarroza emerging as his latest accuser.

On his Facebook page, Tarroza called for Estrada’s resignation, writing:

“Jinggoy mag resign ka na!!! kundi i will be forced to tell the country about your double life!!! You are one of the reasons bat kami naghiwalay. i have ALL the receipts dear. Try me! pareho lang kayo ng EX ko…, BABOY!!”

Tarroza also threatened to publicly expose the senator’s private life and accused Estrada of sabotaging his relationship with fellow “That’s Entertainment” alumni Joed Serrano. Later, he posted again, declaring:

“Eto na po mga death threats na! I do not care! I will continue to speak the TRUTH! BAKLA AT SINUNGALING KA.”

Estrada has been named by DPWH engineer Brice Hernandez as one of several officials allegedly receiving kickbacks from flood control projects. The latest online confrontation adds further tension to the senator’s ongoing controversies.