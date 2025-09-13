Ricky Lee marks new chapter with double book launch at MIBF

National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee took to Facebook to share his overflowing gratitude after the successful launch of his two latest books, Agaw-Tingin and Pinilakang Tabing, at the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF). The literary event became both a celebration of Lee’s enduring influence and a reunion of some of the country’s most respected names in film, television, theater, and publishing.

Lee’s post captured the spirit of the evening, one marked by artistry, collaboration, and friendship. The event featured an impressive roster of readers and performers, including screen icons and multi-awarded artists Judy Ann Santos, Jericho Rosales, Michael V., Jolina Magdangal, Agot Isidro, Meryll Soriano, Chai Fonacier, Luis Alandy, Kyline Alcantara, Arman Ferrer, and Dulce, who each brought his words to life onstage.

Hosts Jackie Lou Blanco and Phi Palmos guided the program, while Paolo Villaluna and Erick Reyes directed the celebration to seamlessly blend the worlds of cinema and literature.

Behind the pages

Lee made sure to acknowledge the people and institutions that helped bring his books to life. He expressed thanks to Galileo Zafra and the University of the Philippines Press for publishing Agaw-Tingin, and to Nic Tiongson for his eloquent introduction to the work.

He also lauded Adelbert Abrigonda, who managed the program and edited the video presentations with the help of interns and volunteers.

Additional thanks went to steadfast collaborators and friends including Mac Alejandre, Jun Matias, Cheryl Ching Sy, Nessa Valdellon, and CreaZion Studios, as well as the media partners and the organizing committee of the MIBF, which continues to be a hub for Filipino readers and writers.

“Maraming maraming salamat sa lahat ng mga tumulong at dumalo upang maging sobrang masaya at matagumpay ang launching ng dalawa kong librong Agaw-Tingin at Pinilakang Tabing kahapon,” Lee wrote in his heartfelt message, underscoring that the event’s success was a collective achievement.

Do you want me to keep the section headers (like A Gathering of Luminaries) for a feature-style flow, or should I remove them and make it read like a continuous article?