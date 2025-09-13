Retamar, YbaÑez light up Alas Pilipinas

Bryan Bagunas may have taken the spotlight with his scoring prowess but two other key Alas Pilipinas players made significant contributions in the country’s historic first foray in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

Setter Owa Retamar and converted libero Josh Ybañez came up with great performances themselves, deserving of the same recognition as the Alas’ prolific scorer.

Although the Filipinos ultimately lost a straight-set game against the well-experienced African powerhouse Tunisia, 13-25, 17-25, 23-25 Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena, the young duo demonstrated brilliance through their impressive numbers.

Retamar, who joined the national team in 2019 and won silver in that year’s Southeast Asian Games, was at the forefront of Alas’ attacks as he tallied 26 excellent sets.

His playmaking fueled Bagunas to come up with a game-high 23 points, including 20 from kills.

“I play a huge role in the team so I told my teammates to help me give them good sets,” the 23-year-old Retamar said.

“I tried to keep the team’s morale high and I know how exhausting it was for us to score but Kuya Bry and Kuya Marck (Espejo) were there to back me up and create scoring opportunities.”

It was an emotional moment for Retamar when he stepped inside the court with thousands of Filipino fans including President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

“I got goosebumps the moment I went inside the court. I’m overwhelmed with emotions because this is the first time that a tournament with this kind of magnitude is happening in the country and I’m a part of it,” he said.

Ybañez also held his own against the power-hitting 11-time African champions.

The University of Santo Tomas ace produced six digs and eight excellent receptions as a starter in all frames.

“To be honest, I felt so tense. I thought I was too stiff at the start,” Ybañez said as Alas went down 1-12 in the first set.

The defense specialist, who was converted into the position from his natural spot as an open spiker with UST, loosened up and let his game flow as the match went on.

“As the game goes on, I kind of loosened up and then I’m just trying to enjoy the game. Just trying to shout every point. Just trying to celebrate and enjoy every point to release tension,” said the two-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player.

“I’m so happy that we gave a good fight but I think it’s not enough to help the team win.”