Red tide alert up in Misamis Oriental town

Cagayan De Oro City —The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Northern Mindanao issued a red tide alert in the discoloration of waters of Barangay Casinglot in Tagoloan Misamis Oriental on Saturday.

The Tagoloan Municipal Environment Office (MENRO) in an advisory announced that based on the result of BFARthe discoloration of sea water seen in Brgy. Casinglot on September 9, 2025 due to Heterosigma akashiwo carrying algal bloom. commonly known as ride.

“The public is urged to avoid eating dead fish, ensure the seafood is clean and well-cooked, and avoid swimming in the area with discoloration. “ the advisory said.

The BFAR reported paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) or toxic red tide beyond the regulatory limit in several areas on Saturday.

BFAR said red tide toxins were detected in shellfish collected and tested from the following areas:

Red tide is a common, informal term for a harmful algal bloom (HAB) where microscopic, naturally occurring plankton, particularly dinoflagellates, multiply rapidly to high concentrations..

BFAR said the presence of algal bloom can cause fish kill when detected in high cell density count.

Nevertheless the public is advised to refrain eating des fish obtained from the are covered by the discolored water.

Fish and other fisheries products are safe for human consumption provided they are fresh and washed thoroughly before cooking. Swimming is also discouraged if there is still an observed discoloration of water.