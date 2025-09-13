Ready to ‘Get, Get, Aw’?

The stage is set for one of the biggest reunions in Philippine pop culture! The original members of the iconic girl group SexBomb are reuniting for a special concert at the Araneta Coliseum on 4 December.

In a teaser shared on Instagram, Rochelle Pangilinan hyped fans with the caption: “Para sa mga pinalaki ng SexBomb!”—a nostalgic nod to the generation that grew up dancing to their hit songs and following their journey from Eat Bulaga! to music charts and movies.

Known for their infectious energy, unforgettable dance craze “Spaghetti Song,”“Halukay Ube”, Laban O Bawi” and much more that became a household staple, SexBomb remains a cultural phenomenon whose legacy continues to inspire.

This much-awaited concert promises not just a trip down memory lane but also a grand celebration of the group’s lasting impact on Filipino entertainment.