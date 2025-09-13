PSC addressing RMSC flooding

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is coordinating with the City of Manila and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in helping solve the flooding at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC).

The RMSC experienced frequent flooding during the rainy season last July, endangering the athletes inside and delaying the ongoing construction of some facilities.

Gregorio is confident it will be done as soon as possible as the directive was issued by none other than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“We will cooperate with the City of Manila and MMDA Chairman Romando Artes to solve this and improve this area. What’s good about this is, as Chairman Artes said, resident Marcos also ordered and ordered to solve these problems as soon as possible,” Gregorio said.

“Chairman Artes and I had a very good meeting earlier. Next week, we will wait for the President’s call to solve the flood here in Rizal and improve our area, no matter what. Let’s improve our historical landmark since 1934.”

Baseball legends Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth hit home runs in an exhibition game in 1934 at the RMSC and it was the home of athletes like Hidilyn Diaz of Weightlifting and Carlos Yulo of gymnastics before becoming Olympic gold medalists.

Gregorio said he will meet up with Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso to discuss ways helping out with the flooding problem but also discuss the rehabilitation of the football field.

“Next week, Mayor Isko and I will have a meeting. I will show him the rehabilitation plan in front of the football field, the Adriatico,” Gregorio said.