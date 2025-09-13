Power Mac Center to hold electrifying launch for ADAM elements

Consumers shopping for new power accessories for their favorite Apple devices should block off 19 to 21 September as premium brand ADAM elements is showcasing its latest tech and lifestyle accessories in partnership with Power Mac Center at Power Plant Mall.

ADAM elements is a “life application expert” with Apple as the core of its development. Since its establishment in 2013, it has created peripheral accessories — wireless charging stations, fast chargers, cables, power banks, hubs, flash drives, and more — designed to empower users’ digital lifestyles. Products stand the test of time, are sleek and stylish, and purposefully made for everyday modern life as recognized by global design awards including the prestigious Red Dot Award (Germany).

“ADAM elements is a long-time partner of Power Mac Center, growing with us in every season, trend, and innovation. We share a mission to bring the best of Apple technology to customers, encouraging their passions and productivity pursuits with high quality devices and accessories. Apart from personal use, the products make great gifts or stocking stuffers in time for the holidays, too,” said PMC Director for Marketing and Product Management Joey Alvarez.

New toys for the techies

Here’s a little sneak peek at what to expect during the event.

Making a grand entrance is the ADAM elements Mag 360 Qi2 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station, a proud Red Dot Design Award 2025 Winner for its “thoughtful design and intuitive usability.”

It features Qi2 Certified dual 15W fast charging capabilities, a 360° rotating dock, and sleek fabric finish in a travel-ready gizmo. With its strong magnetic alignment, you can instantly snap and charge a MagSafe-enabled iPhone, AirPods, or Apple Watch.

For Mac and iPad users, check out the Hub Stand USB-C 5-in-1 Laptop Stand Hub which features a 5-in-1 multifunction hub (USB-C for 100W Power Delivery, HDMI for Mirror/Extended Display, and three USB-A ports) in an ergonomic adjustable stand that helps users have better posture and increased productivity. This innovation has received numerous design awards including the GOOD DESIGN Award, Red Dot Design Award and iF DESIGN Award.

Drop by the event to explore firsthand these accessories along with the GRAVITY C5 Ultra-Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5000mAh, GaN Hub 65W 5-in-1 Hub Charger, and MS200 USB-C Magnetic Cable 2M, among others. On top of portability and premium design, products come with up to three years’ warranty, ensuring peace of mind with every purchase.