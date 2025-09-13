Peter Facinelli, Ashley Greene reunite for ‘Grace Period’

It’s hoa hoa hoa season, and our favorite vampires Carlisle and Alice Cullen have reunited for the big screen.

Peter Facinelli and onscreen daughter Ashley Greene are teaming up for the romcom film Grace Period.

“Had so much fun directing @ashleygreene in #GracePeriod. Can't wait for to see her in this film. She's incredible. #Proudpapa PS @bakeribrooklyn – love the jumpsuit – and your bakery,” he wrote on Instagram.

Facinelli and Greene portrayed Carlisle and Alice Cullen in the Twilight Saga franchise.

The novel, written by Stephenie Meyer, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.