PCG member arrested for selling loose firearms in Pampanga

San Simon, Pampanga – A member of the Philippine Coast Guard was arrested for selling a loose firearm in Barangay San Isidro of this town on 10 September 2025.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the CIDG Pampanga Provincial Field Unit together with the San Simon Municipal Police Station conducted a buy-bust operation against loose firearms in the area.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a male suspect and the confiscation of alleged loose firearms from him.

The report stated that the suspect “Ray,” male, of legal age, is an active member of the PCG and is presently assigned to a Coast Guard Station in Manila. The modus operandi of the suspect is trading alleged loose firearms through an online platform. He was caught while delivering and trading one light weapon, a caliber 5.56 rifle. Also seized during the operation was a caliber 9mm pistol.

The arrested suspect was charged before the National Prosecution Service with violation of Section 32 (Unlawful Manufacture, Importation, Sale or Disposition of Firearms) of Republic Act No. 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act) for trading loose firearms through an online platform.

