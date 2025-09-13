PBBM celebrates birthday by visiting Valenzuela Medical Center

On his 68th birthday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. made a special visit to the Valenzuela Medical Center (VMC) on Saturday to inspect the ongoing implementation of the government's zero balance billing policy, a key initiative aimed at ensuring no Filipino is denied medical care due to financial constraints.

The policy, a flagship healthcare reform of the Marcos administration, seeks to eliminate out-of-pocket expenses for patients admitted to Department of Health (DOH) hospitals under ward or basic accommodation. It is especially targeted at providing accessible and equitable healthcare services for the country’s poor and most vulnerable sectors.

Marcos was joined by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos and their son Joseph Simon Marcos as he toured the VMC facilities, engaging with hospital staff and patients.

The presidential family was welcomed with cheers and birthday banners from medical professionals and employees, who expressed their support for the program and appreciation for the President's surprise visit.

Marcos inspected several key areas of the hospital, including the pediatric ward, Kangaroo Mother Care unit, and the surgical wing, where he spoke with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the policy.

The zero balance billing policy is part of the broader Universal Health Care (UHC) agenda, which aims to streamline healthcare financing and expand access to essential services across the country.