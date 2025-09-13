Pangilinan pushes reallocation of flood control funds to ‘Libreng Almusal’ program

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan is calling for a portion of the government’s flood control funds to be reallocated to support a “Libreng Almusal” (free breakfast) program for public school learners to address child malnutrition, stunting, school dropout rates, and rural poverty.

Pangilinan made the proposal during a recent Senate public hearing, where he co-chaired deliberations on his proposed Libreng Almusal Act alongside the Senate Committees on Basic Education, Local Government, and Finance.

“Magkano ba ang magiging kinakailangang dagdag budget na hindi lamang sa mga stunted, kung hindi sa lahat? (How much additional budget would be needed not just for those who are stunted, but for everyone?),” Pangilinan asked in his opening remarks.

“Base na rin doon sa ililipat yung ilang pondo ng flood control, dahil ito ay malulustay lamang at hindi kailangan o kaya ay inaayos pa, ilagay natin sa ganitong klaseng programa (Based on that, we can transfer some of the flood control funds since they would just go to waste, are unnecessary, or are still being fixed and instead allocate them to a program like this),” he added.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, Pangilinan is advocating for a daily breakfast program for all public school students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

He stressed that aside from boosting nutritional and educational outcomes, the program can directly support local farmers and fisherfolk through institutional food purchases.

Win for students, farmers

Under the proposed Libreng Almusal Act, 50 percent of the program’s food budget would be allocated for the direct purchase of fresh produce from farmers and fisherfolk, aligning the measure with Pangilinan’s 2019 Sagip Saka Act, which allows national and local government units to buy agricultural products without public bidding.

“Kahit na 30 percent na lang o 20percent ay bibilhin direkta sa ating magsasaka at mangingisda, malaking bagay,” Pangilinan said.

“Hindi lang sila dagdag kita, masustansya pa ang mabibili at maipapakain sa ating mga anak, at sariwa ang kanilang magiging pagkain.”

He also cited figures showing that the Department of Education currently allocates about P11.7 billion for existing school feeding programs.

Pangilinan believes that the Libreng Almusal initiative could expand the reach and impact of these efforts, especially if backed by more strategic funding.

Further, the senator’s call to divert part of the flood control budget comes amid increasing scrutiny of infrastructure spending, particularly projects deemed delayed or prone to inefficiency and misuse.

The proposed Libreng Almusal law is currently being studied by several Senate committees. Pangilinan is optimistic that the measure will gain momentum, especially as calls for improved learning outcomes and better support for farmers continue to mount.

If passed, Pangilinan sees the program as a potential game-changer in addressing the interconnected problems of hunger, education, and rural poverty while demonstrating a more people-centered approach to national budgeting.